Williams (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at New England, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Williams has yet to practice since taking a knee to the left side of his ribs during a Week 11 win against the Chargers, even with the benefit of the Chiefs' late bye. He'll thus miss a second straight game while LeSean McCoy, Darwin Thompson and potentially recent signee Spencer Ware man the backfield.