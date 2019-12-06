Chiefs' Damien Williams: Sitting out again Sunday
Williams (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at New England, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
Williams has yet to practice since taking a knee to the left side of his ribs during a Week 11 win against the Chargers, even with the benefit of the Chiefs' late bye. He'll thus miss a second straight game while LeSean McCoy, Darwin Thompson and potentially recent signee Spencer Ware man the backfield.
