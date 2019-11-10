Chiefs' Damien Williams: Slated to head ground game, with McCoy scratched
Williams' teammate, LeSean McCoy, is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans, ESPN's Adam Teicher reports.
McCoy logged just three carries and one target in Week 9, but this news confirms that Williams -- who rushed for 125 yards on 12 carries (including a 91-yard run) last weekend against the Vikings -- will continue to head the Chiefs' ground game Sunday, while Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson profile as complementary options. Meanwhile, the contest will also mark the return to action of star QB Patrick Mahomes (knee), which figures to provide a boost to the Kansas City offense as a whole.
