Chiefs' Damien Williams: Snags 53-man roster spot
Williams has earned a spot on the Chiefs' 53-man roster, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports.
Williams has made it over the likes of Charcandrick West and Kerwynn Williams to serve as the third option out of the backfield behind Kareem Hunt and Spencer Ware and as a special teams contributor. He hasn't been particularly effective as a runner when called upon, but he did average a career-best 3.9 yards per carry on 46 totes with the Dolphins last season.
More News
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Plays in third preseason game•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Misses exhibition game•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: In uniform Friday•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Reinjures shoulder•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Exits with shoulder injury•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Gains medical clearance•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Snag Breida, Morris for SF?
Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury at Saturday's practice, and he's out for the season....
-
Projecting 49ers without McKinnon
Heath Cummings takes a look at what to expect in San Francisco without Jerick McKinnon.
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
How does Gates affect Chargers?
Antonio Gates finally re-signed with the Chargers, which has limited impact on the Chargers...
-
Gates returns to Chargers
It doesn't come as much of a surprise, but the Chargers are bringing back Antonio Gates. Should...
-
Fantasy Football: Biggest 2018 Breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...