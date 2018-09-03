Williams has earned a spot on the Chiefs' 53-man roster, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports.

Williams has made it over the likes of Charcandrick West and Kerwynn Williams to serve as the third option out of the backfield behind Kareem Hunt and Spencer Ware and as a special teams contributor. He hasn't been particularly effective as a runner when called upon, but he did average a career-best 3.9 yards per carry on 46 totes with the Dolphins last season.

