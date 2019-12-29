Williams ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries during Sunday's 31-21 win over the Chargers. He added 30 yards on four receptions.

Williams extended Kansas City's lead to two scores midway through the third quarter when he kept his footing after an attempted group tackle, spun out, and raced down the sideline for a game-changing 84-yard touchdown. He struck again from seven-yards out to put the game away in the fourth quarter. Williams has come out of the gate hot after missing several weeks with a rib injury, accounting for 246 total yards and three touchdowns in two games. The Chiefs get a bye next week and will play either the Patriots, Texans or Bills in the divisional round.