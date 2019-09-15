Williams is questionable to return to Sunday's game at Oakland due to a knee injury.

If Williams is unable to return, he'll end Week 2 with nine carries for eight yards and three catches (on five targets) for 48 yards. LeSean McCoy likely will be the primary ballcarrier in Williams' absence, but Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams also are on hand for touches out of the Chiefs' backfield.

