Williams (personal) is listed as active Monday against the Chargers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Excused from practice Friday and Saturday to tend to a family matter, Williams nonetheless traveled with the team to Mexico City for this divisional clash. He will have to contend with LeSean McCoy for reps after the latter was a healthy scratch Week 10. However, in the seven contests in which both running backs were active this season, Williams still averaged 11 touches and 49 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring four touchdowns.