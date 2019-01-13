Williams ran for 129 yards and a touchdown on 25 and added 25 yards and five catches during Saturday's 31-13 win over the Colts. He was seen on the sideline having his feet and ankles taped up, but he stayed in through the Chiefs' final drive.

Sophomore sensation Patrick Mahomes will get a lot of the headlines heading into the AFC championship game, but Williams deserves a ton of the credit. Playing against a Colts team that was sporadic at best on offense, Williams wore Indy's defense down and early. He sliced and diced for a 10-yard touchdown on the Chiefs' opening possession and easily converted a fourth and short on the very next drive. How he performs, particularly if the weather is a factor, in the AFC championship game will be a major factor as to whether the Chiefs will head to their first Super Bowl in 50 years. He averaged 4.2 yards per carry this season in limited opportunities against potential opponents New England and Los Angeles, scoring twice and adding 74 yards on six catches.