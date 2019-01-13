Chiefs' Damien Williams: Tallies 154 yards in win
Williams ran for 129 yards and a touchdown on 25 and added 25 yards and five catches during Saturday's 31-13 win over the Colts. He was seen on the sideline having his feet and ankles taped up, but he stayed in through the Chiefs' final drive.
Sophomore sensation Patrick Mahomes will get a lot of the headlines heading into the AFC championship game, but Williams deserves a ton of the credit. Playing against a Colts team that was sporadic at best on offense, Williams wore Indy's defense down and early. He sliced and diced for a 10-yard touchdown on the Chiefs' opening possession and easily converted a fourth and short on the very next drive. How he performs, particularly if the weather is a factor, in the AFC championship game will be a major factor as to whether the Chiefs will head to their first Super Bowl in 50 years. He averaged 4.2 yards per carry this season in limited opportunities against potential opponents New England and Los Angeles, scoring twice and adding 74 yards on six catches.
More News
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Will remain starting RB•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Finishes regular season strong•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Will fill in for Ware again•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Inks extension in KC•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Finds end zone•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Primed for another big workload•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Divisional Round Injury Updates
Carson Wentz isn't back yet, but the Rams and Chiefs could have two of their key playmakers...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, best lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy football rankings, divisional
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Divisional round DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over the Divisional Playoffs? We've...
-
Early 2019 Non-PPR Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first non-PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...