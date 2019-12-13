Chiefs' Damien Williams: Tending to illness, rib injury
Williams (rib), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, missed practice Friday due to an illness, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Williams had been a limited participant in practices Wednesday and Thursday, so his downgrade in activity therefore can't be attributed to a setback with his rib issue, which cost him the previous two games. Even if Williams does suit up this weekend, it'll be difficult to predict what his Week 15 workload might look like with LeSean McCoy, Spencer Ware and Darwin Thompson also in the team's backfield mix. Added clarity on Williams' Week 15 status should arrive no later than Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, when the Chiefs release their inactive list 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.
More News
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Misses practice, listed as questionable•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Not at practice Friday•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Logs another limited practice•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Limited to begin week•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Back at practice•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Sitting out again Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff Week 15 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.