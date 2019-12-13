Williams (rib), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, missed practice Friday due to an illness, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Williams had been a limited participant in practices Wednesday and Thursday, so his downgrade in activity therefore can't be attributed to a setback with his rib issue, which cost him the previous two games. Even if Williams does suit up this weekend, it'll be difficult to predict what his Week 15 workload might look like with LeSean McCoy, Spencer Ware and Darwin Thompson also in the team's backfield mix. Added clarity on Williams' Week 15 status should arrive no later than Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, when the Chiefs release their inactive list 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.