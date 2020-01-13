Chiefs' Damien Williams: Three scores in divisional round
Williams ran for 47 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and caught two of six targets for 21 receiving yards and an additional TD during Sunday's 51-31 divisional round win against Houston.
Williams' first score was the snowball that started the avalanche, as Kansas City went on to rack up an additional 35 unanswered points after he hauled in a 17-yard TD pass from Patrick Mahomes at the 9:55 mark of the second quarter. He was an effective red-zone rusher in addition to his contributions in the passing game, punching in five and one-yard TD runs during the third quarter to help KC balloon its lead to 17 points before Houston finally broke its scoreless streak. He's been on fire of late with 314 scrimmage yards and six total scores to his name since Week 16, heading into an AFC Championship Game matchup against a Titans defense that held Baltimore RBs to just 42 combined rushing yards on nine carries Saturday.
