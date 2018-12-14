Williams rushed 10 times for 49 yards and two touchdowns and brought in all six of his targets for 74 yards in the Chiefs' 29-28 loss to the Chargers on Thursday.

The veteran proved highly capable of shouldering primary-back duties, making excellent use of his rather modest opportunities on the ground. Williams not only averaged an impressive 4.9 yards per tote, he also paced Kansas City in receiving yardage and scored two short touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter, respectively. Williams' opportunity was a result of Spencer Ware being sidelined with a shoulder injury, and it's expected the two will revert to some sort of timeshare arrangement when the latter returns. That could well come as soon as a Week 16 Sunday night battle against the Seahawks, but Williams' play Thursday may certainly have carved him out a larger swath of playing time moving forward.