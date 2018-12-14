Chiefs' Damien Williams: Thrives in spot start
Williams rushed 10 times for 49 yards and two touchdowns and brought in all six of his targets for 74 yards in the Chiefs' 29-28 loss to the Chargers on Thursday.
The veteran proved highly capable of shouldering primary-back duties, making excellent use of his rather modest opportunities on the ground. Williams not only averaged an impressive 4.9 yards per tote, he also paced Kansas City in receiving yardage and scored two short touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter, respectively. Williams' opportunity was a result of Spencer Ware being sidelined with a shoulder injury, and it's expected the two will revert to some sort of timeshare arrangement when the latter returns. That could well come as soon as a Week 16 Sunday night battle against the Seahawks, but Williams' play Thursday may certainly have carved him out a larger swath of playing time moving forward.
More News
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Draws Week 15 start•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: In line for elevated role•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: On track to lead Week 15 backfield•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Scores twice in OT win•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Logs 19 snaps Week 13•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Logs one carry against Patriots•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...