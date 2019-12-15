Chiefs' Damien Williams: Trending toward inactive status
Williams (rib/illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, is expected to be inactive for the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Official word on Williams' status will come around 11:30 a.m. ET, when the Chiefs release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to kickoff. After missing the Chiefs' previous two games with sore ribs, Williams appeared to put himself on track to return this weekend after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday, but his hopes of playing took a hit when an illness prevented him from practicing Friday. With Williams likely to be sidelined for another game, the Chiefs will lean on a committee of LeSean McCoy, Spencer Ware and Darwin Thompson to handle the backfield snaps.
