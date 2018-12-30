With Spencer Ware (hamstring) inactive, Williams is in line to head Kansas City's ground game Sunday against the Raiders, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Charcandrick West and Darrel Williams are on hand to see complementary work in the team's Week 17 backfield, but with Ware still out, Damien Williams is in a good spot to produce against an Oakland defense that hasn't been strong against the run this season.