Williams will start Saturday versus the Colts, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Spencer Ware gave it the old college try in effort to play for the first time since Week 14, but his hamstring didn't pass the requisite tests during a pregame warmup. With inactive status confirmed for Ware, Williams will work as the Chiefs' lead back, which previously translated to 48 touches for 322 yards and four TDs in three games to close out the regular season. Behind Williams, fellow running backs Darrel Williams and Charcandrick West will receive any reps that linger.

