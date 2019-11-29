Chiefs' Damien Williams: Won't play in Week 13
Coach Andy Reid said that Williams (ribs) will sit out Sunday's game against the Raiders, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Even with a Week 12 bye to recover, Williams couldn't overcome the rib injury that forced his early departure in the Chiefs' previous game Nov. 18 versus the Chargers. With their top running back sidelined, the Chiefs will likely turn to a combination of LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams to assume most of the snaps out of the backfield. After Damien's early exit against the Chargers, McCoy went on to play 40 percent of the offensive snaps and took 11 touches for 57 yards and a touchdown. Darrel, meanwhile, finished with a 43 percent snap share and parlayed 13 touches into 43 yards and a score.
