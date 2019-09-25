Play

Williams (knee) will not practice Wednesday, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Williams continues to nurse the knee contusion that kept him from suiting up during Week 3's win over the Ravens. With fellow running back LeSean McCoy (ankle) expecting to suit up Week 4 versus the Lions, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson would once again benefit from increased snaps if Williams is unable to get healthy.

