Wilson notched 12 tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's loss to the Colts.

Wilson was busy as a run stopper Week 5, given that the Colts rushed 38 times between Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines. It's unlikely that the Chiefs will face similar game flows on a weekly basis, but Wilson possesses a fair tackling floor in IDP formats even against more pass-happy opponents.

