Wilson recorded six tackles (five solo) and one sack during Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Packers.

Wilson notched his first sack of the season during Sunday's loss. The fifth-year pro doesn't normally offer much upside as a pass rusher -- he's never exceeded 1.5 sacks in a season -- so his Week 8 performance should be considered an anomaly. He'll likely do most of his damage as a run stopper Week 9 against the Vikings.