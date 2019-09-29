Play

Coach Andy Reid said following Sunday's win against Detroit that Wilson despite being in concussion protocol, Wilson should be okay, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Wilson will now need to gain clearance from the league's protocol before gaining clearance to practice and play in games. Expect Wilson's availability during practice next week shed more light on his chances to play in Week 5's game against the Colts.

