Chiefs' Damien Wilson: Dealing with knee injury
Wilson missed Sunday's practice with a sore knee, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
It's unclear when Wilson sustained this injury or how much longer it'll keep him sidelined. When healthy, the 26-year-old is expected to shoulder a starting role.
More News
-
Cowboys' Damien Wilson: Heading to Kansas City•
-
Cowboys' Damien Wilson: Sees decrease in usage in 2018•
-
Cowboys' Damien Wilson: Makes little impact in 2017•
-
Cowboys' Damien Wilson: Cleared of assault charges•
-
Cowboys' Damien Wilson: Arrested Tuesday•
-
Cowboys' Damien Wilson: Back from paintball injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Pick Thompson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Foreman released; Value in Houston?
D'Onta Foreman was a breakout candidate. Now he's not even on a roster. Dave Richard looks...
-
Fantasy football: Top coaching changes
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade DJ Moore
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Parris
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...