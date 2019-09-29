Chiefs' Damien Wilson: Knocked out Sunday
Wilson suffered a concussion during Sunday's game against Detroit and won't return.
Wilson will now be placed in the league's concussion protocol, and will have to clear it before gaining clearance to practice. With Wilson sidelined, look for Dorian O'Daniel or Darron Lee to see an increase in reps while the game winds down Sunday.
