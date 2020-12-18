site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Damien Wilson: Missing another game
Wilson (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Wilson's lingering knee injury will cause him to miss the second game of his career. In his stead, rookie second-round pick Willie Gay should once again handle an increased role.
