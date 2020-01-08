Chiefs' Damien Wilson: Moves into key role in 2019
Wilson logged a career-high 715 defensive snaps in 2019, resulting in career-best marks for tackles (81, 52 solo) and sacks (1.5).
Wilson is the second linebacker to come over from the Cowboys and see a major increase in role, following directly in the path of Anthony Hitchens from a year earlier. While a buyout wouldn't cost the Chiefs much, Wilson remains under contract for the 2020 season and will likely retain his role as the team's strongside linebacker. Assuming he stays healthy, there's reason to believe he can repeat his 2019 effort next year.
