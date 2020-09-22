Wilson led the Chiefs with 12 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's win over the Chargers.

Wilson was the only Chiefs defender to reach double digits in the tackles column, which is slightly surprising from a guy who played just 34 percent of the snaps in Week 1. He also temporarily knocked himself out of Sunday's contest following a hit on the Chargers' Justin Herbert but passed all concussion protocols and rejoined the action. This could suggest he's in line for an even larger snap share when he's available for a full contest.