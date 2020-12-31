Wilson (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
Wilson hasn't practiced since suffering a knee injury during a Week 13 win over the Broncos. With this significant step in recovery, Wilson could return to the lineup for Sunday's season finale against the Broncos. However, the Chiefs could rest their starting strong-side linebacker to ensure he's at 100 percent after the team's playoff bye.
