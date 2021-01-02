Wilson (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Wilson will be available for the season finale against the Chargers after missing the last three games. The Chiefs are resting a few starters, but Wilson may not be afforded that luxury because linebackers Ben Niemann (hamstring) and Anthony Hitchens (COVID-19 protocol) will both sit out in Week 17.
