Chiefs' Damien Wilson: Returns to practice
Wilson (knee) is participating in practice Wednesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Wilson sat out practice Sunday due to a knee injury and appears to have now fully recovered. The veteran linebacker is expected to resume working with the first team, and appears primed for a starting role.
