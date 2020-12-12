Wilson (knee) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.
Wilson will miss his first game since being selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Through 12 games this year, he has posted 68 tackles, a pass breakup and a forced fumble. In his place, Willie Gay is expected to start at strong-side linebacker Sunday.
