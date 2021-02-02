Wilson posted 73 tackles (46 solo) and forced one fumble over his 13 games played during the 2020 campaign.

Wilson didn't quite match the 81 tackles he amassed last season and didn't finish with at least half a sack for the first time since his rookie campaign back in 2015, when he rarely saw the field. Still, the best per-game tackle average of his career and did force a fumble for a third straight season. Wilson's two-year pact with the Chiefs expires this offseason, so it remains to be seen what uniform he will don next season.