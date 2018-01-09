Chiefs' Daniel Braverman: Signs reserve/future contract
The Chiefs signed Braverman to a reserve/future contract Monday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
Braverman was signed to Kansas City's practice squad last week but the Chiefs signing him to a reserve/future contract ensures he'll remain under team control throughout the offseason. The 2016 seventh-rounder possesses a 4.47 40-yard dash time but his diminutive size (5-foot-10, 177 pounds) could hold him back.
