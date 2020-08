The Chiefs claimed Helm off waivers from the 49ers on Sunday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

Every other team passed up on acquiring Helm, but the Chiefs opted to add depth to their tight-end room. Helm didn't play a snap in 2019 as an undrafted rookie, and he'll likely seek to be the No. 4 tight end behind Travis Kelce, Ricky Seals-Jones and Deon Yelder (groin).