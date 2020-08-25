site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Daniel Kilgore: Signing with Chiefs
RotoWire Staff
Aug 24, 2020
8:14 pm ET 1 min read
Kilgore is expected to sign with the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Kilgore spent last season with the Dolphins, but they ultimately chose not to pick up his option. The veteran center has been in the league since 2011 and will now look for a fresh start in Kansas City.
