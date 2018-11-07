The Chiefs activated Sorensen (knee) from injured reserve Tuesday.

Sorensen suffered a tibial plateau fracture in addition to an MCL injury and lateral meniscus tear during training camp and was subsequently placed on IR in early September. The 28-year-old will eligible to play Sunday against the Cardinals, though it remains to be seen if he'll be active. If he does manage to suit up, he could take over starting duties from safeties Eric Murray or Ron Parker until Eric Berry (heel) returns from injury.

