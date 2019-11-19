Sorensen racked up eight tackles and his first interception of the 2019 season Monday versus the Chargers.

Although he's not officially a starter at safety, Sorensen played the third-most defensive snaps Monday behind just Juan Thornhill and Tyrann Mathieu, the other two safeties. Sorensen's snap count has seen a significant rise over the last two weeks and has corresponded with a major jump in his tackle totals. He could move into borderline IDP status should he retain a large share of snaps out of the bye week.