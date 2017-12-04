Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Double-digit tackle effort versus Jets
Sorensen totaled 11 tackles (six solo) during Sunday's game against the Jets.
Sorensen is well on his way to 100 tackles during 2017, needing 22 more over the final three weeks to reach triple digits. Sunday's effort went a long way toward reaching the milestone, and he's pushed his way well on to the IDP radar at this point.
