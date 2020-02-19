Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Fills smaller role in 2020
Sorensen finished the 2019 regular season with 57 tackles (44 solo) and two interceptions over 16 games.
Sorense held a starting job the previous two seasons, but he saw his playing time drop off in 2019 with the Chiefs adding Tyrann Mathieu in free agency and investing a second-round pick into Juan Thornhill. The rookie secured the starting job in training camp, leaving Sorensen to handle a role as a third safety. Thornhill suffered a torn ACL late in the season that allowed Sorensen to recapture a starting gig in the playoffs, so the 29-year-old could open the 2020 campaign atop the depth chart if Thornhill hasn't fully recovered from surgery by Week 1.
