Sorensen racked up nine tackles (six solo), including two for a loss Thursday against the Raiders.

Sorensen has proven effective since replacing Eric Berry (Achilles) in the starting lineup, collecting 41 tackles (30 solo) over the first seven contests this season to put him on pace for more than 90 on the season. He will attempt to keep things rolling next week against the Broncos.

