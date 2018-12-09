Sorensen is expected to start at strong safety in Sunday's game versus the Ravens, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Sorensen will be in his fourth game back since returning from a leg injury. He's been eased into action up until now, as he took starter snaps instead of Eric Murray during warmups. Nevertheless, both Sorensen and Murray will likely lose playing time once Eric Berry (heel) is healthy again.

