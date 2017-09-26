Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Logs eight tackles in vicotry
Sorensen tallied eight tackles (six solo) and a pass defended in Sunday's win over the Chargers.
Sorensen has seen his tackle total increase each week of the season so far. The Chiefs' starting strong safety will look to carry his momentum into Monday night's matchup against the Redskins.
More News
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Warming up with starters•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Candidate to start at safety•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Signs four-year extension•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Busts out Sunday versus New Orleans•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Plays 18 defensive snaps•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Misses practice with foot woes•
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...