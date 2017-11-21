Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Logs interception in loss
Sorensen recorded his first pick of the season in Sunday's loss to the Bills.
Sorensen added six tackles (five solo) to go along with his interception. The 27-year-old picked off Eli Manning mid-way through the first quarter. He played all but one snap on defense.
