Sorensen appears primed to play a reserve role versus the Jaguars on Sunday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Sorensen warmed up with the second-team defense ahead of Sunday's tilt. Rookie second-round pick Juan Thornhill appears to have earned the starting gig, relegating Sorensen to a rotational or depth role.

