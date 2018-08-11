Sorensen (knee) will be reevaluated in six weeks, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

The Chiefs do not have a concrete timetable for Sorensen, which means there is a good possibility that he could be out for even longer than the six weeks he has in front of him. The safety has already been ruled out for the start of the regular season, and it looks like his next evaluation won't come until Week 4.