Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Picks up first full sack of 2017
Sorensen notched a sack and seven tackles (all solo) during Week 12 against the Bills.
Although Sorensen has only produced one interception and 1.5 sacks this season, he has also displayed a willingness to stick his nose in and make a tackle. Through 12 weeks (11 games), the fourth-year safety has totaled 67 tackles (51 solo) and figures to near the 100-tackle mark as the season winds down if he stays healthy.
