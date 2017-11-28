Sorensen notched a sack and seven tackles (all solo) during Week 12 against the Bills.

Although Sorensen has only produced one interception and 1.5 sacks this season, he has also displayed a willingness to stick his nose in and make a tackle. Through 12 weeks (11 games), the fourth-year safety has totaled 67 tackles (51 solo) and figures to near the 100-tackle mark as the season winds down if he stays healthy.