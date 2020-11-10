Sorensen recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) and a forced fumble in Sunday's 33-31 win over the Panthers.
Sorensen has now produced 57 tackles through nine games, the same total he collected through 16 games last season. He's an every-down player in Kansas City now, and he's added two pass breakups and two interceptions, including a pick-six. The 30-year-old will enjoy a Week 10 bye before traveling to Las Vegas for an important AFC West showdown.
More News
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Leads team with nine tackles•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Registers pick-six in win•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Grabs first interception•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Fills smaller role in 2020•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Big Week 11 showing•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Not starting Week 1•