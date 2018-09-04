Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Placed on IR
Sorensen (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Sorensen suffered a tibial plateau fracture as well as an MCL injury and lateral meniscus tear in his knee during training camp but there's still a chance the safety could return to action by midseason.
