Sorensen racked up 91 tackles (68 solo) over 15 games and added a trio of interceptions during the 2020 campaign.

Not only did Sorenson lead the team in tackles by a wide margin, but he also had a nose for the football in 2020, notching two forced fumbles to go along with his three interceptions despite starting just 11 of the 15 games he appeared in. Sorensen's contract expires this offseason, so there is no guarantee he will be in a Chiefs uniform come 2021.