Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Practice on tap Wednesday
Sorensen (knee) has been designated for return and will take part in practice Wednesday.
The Chiefs will have 21 days to evaluate whether or not Sorensen will be healthy enough to retake the field in 2018, but his presence at practice Wednesday is a good start. He's first eligible to return to game action Nov. 4 against the Browns and should provide some relief in the Chiefs secondary when activated.
More News
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Placed on IR•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Out at least six weeks•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Will miss start of regular season•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Tending to leg injury•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Suffers knee injury•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Quiet end to impressive 2017 season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
The rookie running back class has been hit-or-miss this season, but Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
We have injury reports from the Packers and a Giants fire sale as we catch up on the latest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 8 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Fantasy football trade chart, Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 8 Preview
Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg, and Dave Richard preview a pivotal Week 8 of the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...