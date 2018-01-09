Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Quiet end to impressive 2017 season
Sorensen totaled only three tackles (two solo) during the team's Wild Card loss to the Titans on Saturday, but he finished the regular season with an astonishing 89 tackles (67 solo), 1.5 sacks and one interception.
Sorensen broke out in 2016 with the Chiefs and followed that up with another spectacular display in 2017. Although his turnover numbers (three interceptions, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries) from last season were difficult and unrealistic to replicate, the fourth-year pro improved his tackling totals by a wide margin (up to 89 from 63). With Eric Berry (Achilles) set to return in 2018 and Ron Parker also back, it's unclear how prevalent Sorensen's role in the defense will be next season.
More News
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Double-digit tackle effort versus Jets•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Picks up first full sack of 2017•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Logs interception in loss•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Leads team in tackles Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Racks up six tackles Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Logs eight tackles in vicotry•
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...