Sorensen totaled only three tackles (two solo) during the team's Wild Card loss to the Titans on Saturday, but he finished the regular season with an astonishing 89 tackles (67 solo), 1.5 sacks and one interception.

Sorensen broke out in 2016 with the Chiefs and followed that up with another spectacular display in 2017. Although his turnover numbers (three interceptions, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries) from last season were difficult and unrealistic to replicate, the fourth-year pro improved his tackling totals by a wide margin (up to 89 from 63). With Eric Berry (Achilles) set to return in 2018 and Ron Parker also back, it's unclear how prevalent Sorensen's role in the defense will be next season.