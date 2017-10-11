Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Racks up six tackles Sunday
Sorensen made six tackles (four solo) and notched a half sack Sunday against the Texans.
The fourth-year cornerback now has 24 tackles (20 solo) and two pass breakups on the season. With an average of over 60 defensive snaps per game, Sorensen is on track for his best season yet.
