Sorensen finished with nine tackles (seven solo) and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown in Sunday's 43-16 victory over the Broncos.

Sorensen set the tone early in this one, picking off Drew Lock and taking it to the house in the second quarter. He also collected a season-high nine tackles in the contest. Sorensen heads into Week 8 against the Jets with 38 tackles and two interceptions on the year.