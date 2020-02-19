Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Role reduced in 2020
Sorensen finished 2019 with 57 tackles (44 solo) and two interceptions over 16 regular-season games
Sorensen possessed the starting job in 2017 and then again in 2018 in what was an injury-shortened campaign for him. The team decided to reinforce the safety spot this offseason by investing free agent dollar into acquiring Tyrann Mathieu and then spending draft capital in the form of a second-round pick on Juan Thornhill. The rookie secured the starting job in training camp, leaving Sorensen in more of an ancillary role in the defensive backfield. However, a late-season torn ACL for Thornhill could result in Sorensen opening 2020 back in a starting spot.
